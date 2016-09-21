Vishal Dadlani apologises to Jain monk Tarun Sagar in Chandigarh ashram

CHANDIGARH,Sept21: Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who was lacerated for his sarcastic tweet on Jain monk Tarun Sagar last month, met the spiritual leader at his ashram in Chandigarh on Wednesday to deliver his latest apology.

This is his third overture towards the monk after he apologized on Twitter and then in an open letter for his tweets describing the monk’s address to the Haryana assembly as “monkery”.

“Guruji accepted my apology, he has forgiven me and I think we’ve also developed a bond of friendship,” the singer-composer told reporters after the meeting.

“I have realised a lot about myself in the last 10 days. I have come here as my eyes have been opened,” he said.

Mr Dadlani quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after his tweet was sharply condemned by Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders.

The 43-year-old announced that he would only work for social causes.