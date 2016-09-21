Vishal Dadlani apologises to Jain monk Tarun Sagar in Chandigarh ashram
CHANDIGARH,Sept21: Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who was lacerated for his sarcastic tweet on Jain monk Tarun Sagar last month, met the spiritual leader at his ashram in Chandigarh on Wednesday to deliver his latest apology.
This is his third overture towards the monk after he apologized on Twitter and then in an open letter for his tweets describing the monk’s address to the Haryana assembly as “monkery”.
“Guruji accepted my apology, he has forgiven me and I think we’ve also developed a bond of friendship,” the singer-composer told reporters after the meeting.
“I have realised a lot about myself in the last 10 days. I have come here as my eyes have been opened,” he said.
Mr Dadlani quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after his tweet was sharply condemned by Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders.
The 43-year-old announced that he would only work for social causes.
Mr Dadlani was accused of hurting Jain sentiment in a police complaint filed on August 29.
“I did not come here to talk about the case,” he said today.
Mr Dadlani recently also put out an open letter addressed to Tarun Sagar and Jains. “As a concerned Indian, I should have been especially careful to be sensitive to the sentiments of followers of Muni Tarun Sagar ji. Especially after receiving his forgiveness, I realise what a magnanimous and generous heart he has, and what strength lies within the gentleness of the Jain people,” he wrote.
He described the monk as “gentle and kind” and said he was “hurt and disappointed” with himself and his ego. “It is that same ego that I hope to defeat, with your help. I apologise again, from the depths of my heart, and ask that Muni-ji and all my Jain brothers and sisters, forgive me,” Mr Dadlani said in his letter.