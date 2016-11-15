Vishal’s suspension from Tamil Film Producers Council; Clash at Nadigar Sangam premises

Chennai, Nov 15: Following actor-producer Vishal’s suspension from Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), a few of his opponents led by actors Varahi and Sangaiah broke 108 coconuts at the Vinayagar temple in the Nadigar Sangam’s premises in Chennai today.

Following this, a few of Vishal’s supporters from Nadigar Sangam office confronted the group and asked them to stop. This led to an argument and the two groups got into a fight. The police had to be called to separate them.