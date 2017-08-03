Visit to Balkan country Croatia, gets you to Edivo Vina, the underwater winery,to have fun and adventure sports

Zagreb,August3:A trip to the Balkan countries always involves one drink, wine, and no place does it better than Croatia. And now, if you’re a wine-lover, you have a new and fun destination to check out: Edivo Vina, the underwater winery at Drace, Croatia.

Located in the Peljesac peninsula, this newly-opened winery offers up a dream trip that combines both wine and adventure sports. Customers can actually dive in to the below-sea-level sanctuary where the wine amphoras or jars are stored!

The fascinating underwater trip also includes a refreshing swim around an old sunken ship in Mali Ston Bay. According to Lonely Planet, the wine served by Edivo Vina isn’t just stored underwater, but also matured there.

The wine, although aged above ground for the first three months, is then stored in the sealed amphoras created with a special kind of clay. The amphoras are left underwater to mature for one or two years, giving them a subtle pinewood aroma.

Edivo Vina’s owners have explained that they wanted to go with this style of storage because the sea provides both the cool temperature and perfect silence that are needed to help wine mature properly.

This exciting new wine variety, and the even more exciting way to retrieve it should put Croatia on your travel and food bucket list!