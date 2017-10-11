Visit San Francisco:City by the Bay and jewel of Northern California

October 11, 2017 | By :
Visit San Francisco:City by the Bay and jewel of Northern California

San Francisco,Oct11:San Francisco is one of the most beautiful cities in the United States and the jewel of Northern California.Some of the most notable attractions, beyond the famous bridge, are historic Alcatraz Island and Fisherman’s Wharf. In the city center is Golden Gate Park, a huge green space with all kinds of things to do. San Francisco’s Chinatown, the largest of its kind in North America, is definitely worth visiting.

Places worth visiting

Golden Gate bridge in Marin county

Connecting San Francisco with Marin County and other districts further north, the Golden Gate Bridge was, at one time, designated the greatest man-made sight in the United States by the U.S. Travel Service.

Related image

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area is a U.S. National Recreation Area protecting 82,027 acres of ecologically and historically significant landscapes surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area.

Related image Related image

Visit the Point Bonita Lighthouse on the way to Golden Gate

Image result for Point bonita in Marin county Image result for Point bonita in Marin county Image result for Point bonita in Marin county Image result for Point bonita in Marin county

San Francisco’s Twin peaks

These two unique and uninhabited hills, more than 900 feet high, are not in fact the highest of San Francisco’s 43 hills, a distinction belonging to Mount Davidson, which is 33 feet higher. They do have one of the finest views out over the city and bay, they’re undeveloped, and they’re easy to access. You can drive to the north peak parking area for fine views and hike along trails over the north and south peaks.

The Twin Peaks are the only hills in San Francisco not to have been built over and remain in their original state. The Spaniards called them “Los pechos de la Chola” or the Breasts of the Indian Maiden

De Young Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

In Golden Gate Park, the de Young Museum is a fine arts museum, and one of the largest public art institutions in San Francisco. Exhibits cover a variety of time frames and geographical locations.

Image result for De Young Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

After an extensive renovation, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) reopened in the spring of 2016, with 170,000 square feet of exhibition space; nearly three times its previous size. The museum now has 10 floors, with 45,000 feet of ground floor gallery space open to the public free of charge.

Graze at a Farmers Market

San Francisco is full of farmers markets big and small where locals go to sample and score a wide variety of produce  — for the kitchen or even a quick bite. The most bountiful of the year-round weekly affairs takes place at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market on Saturdays.
 Image result for Graze at a Farmers Market SF
Image result for Graze at a Farmers Market SF
Alcatraz island
The historic and notorious Alcatraz penitentiary, located on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, is one of America’s most infamous prisons. It operated for almost thirty years, closing in 1963 and re-opening as a tourist attraction in 1973. Some of America’s most well-known criminals were inmates here, including Al Capone and the “Birdman,” who would later form the basis for the fictional movie The Birdman of Alcatraz.
Image result for Alcatraz island
You can take a ferry over to the island and tour the site while listening to an exceptional audio recording that offers a glimpse into life in the prison.
Image result for Alcatraz island

 Fisherman’s Wharf

San Francisco’s most popular tourist areas is Fisherman’s Wharf. If this is your first visit to the city and you only have a day or two to see the sights, Fisherman’s Wharf is a good place to start. This old section, once the Little Italy of San Francisco, is an area known for its shops, restaurants, and beautiful setting along the waterfront. It’s a fun place to stroll around and get a taste for the city.

Image result for Fisherman's Wharf

Star attractions of the area are Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and Ghirardelli Square. Restored 19th- and 20th-century ships line the waterfront at the Hyde Street Pier, which is now the San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park. The USS Pampanito, a national historic landmark, is a WWII submarine and part of the San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park. Pier 39, located in this general area.

Image result for . Pier 39, Image result for Fisherman's Wharf
 Image result for . Pier 39,
Image result for . Pier 39,
Cable Cars
Cable Cars were introduced in 1873 to help locals contend with the many hills the city is built on. Today, the few remaining cable cars offer tourists a great way to explore the city in historic fashion. Since 1964, these tram-like vehicles have had the unique distinction of being the only public transport system to be declared a historic monument.
The Powell-Mason and Powell-Hyde are the most scenic routes. The cable cars will also get you to the major attractions such as Fisherman’s WharfGhirardelli Square, the Ferry BuildingNob Hill, and Lombard Street.
Image result for Cable Cars SF
Taco trucks in SF town
Stalwart Mexican taco trucks like El Gallo Giro and Tacos San Buena pre-dated the current proliferation of trucks that serve every type of food imaginable. At $2 or less apiece, they also offer one of the last remaining bastions of extreme food value in the area.
Image result for Taco trucks in SF town
Image result for Taco trucks in SF town
Image result for Taco trucks in SF town

Strawberry Manju at Benkyodo

Family-owned since 1906, this maker of handmade mochi and manju still has it going on. The strawberry manju, with white bean paste and a whole strawberry encased in tender rice dough, in a Japanese bakery

Image result for Strawberry Manju at Benkyodo

Seek Ice Cream in All Weather Conditions

San Franciscans are not fair-weather friends to ice cream; we devour both classic and experimental flavors with passion no matter the temperature.
Image result for Ice Cream in san francisco
Image result for Ice Cream in san francisco
Image result for Ice Cream in san francisco
Image result for Ice Cream in san francisco
Image result for Ice Cream in san francisco

Experience  scenic beauty at Yosemite National Park and Giant Sequoias tour

Image result for Experience scenic beauty at Yosemite National Park and Giant Sequoias tour Image result for Experience scenic beauty at Yosemite National Park and Giant Sequoias tour Image result for Experience scenic beauty at Yosemite National Park and Giant Sequoias tour

Napa and Sonoma Wine tour

Escape to California’s famous wine country on this full-day tour from San Francisco. Taste regional varietals at three different wineries in Napa and Sonoma, including both big-name and family-run estates.

Image result for Napa and Sonoma Wine tour

Muir Woods and bayside enclave of Sausalito

Wander through an ancient coastal redwood forest and explore the artistic bayside enclave of Sausalito on this half-day tour from San Francisco. Travel across the Golden Gate Bridge to visit Muir Woods, home to some of the oldest and tallest trees on Earth.

Image result for Muir Woods and bayside enclave of Sausalito Image result for Muir Woods and bayside enclave of Sausalito Image result for Muir Woods and bayside enclave of Sausalito Image result for Muir Woods and bayside enclave of Sausalito

Golden Gate Park, home to gardens and museums, is a fabulous green space in the heart of San Francisco, often considered the “lungs” of the city. Before development began in 1871, this was an area of arid dunes.

Image result for Golden Gate Park, Image result for Golden Gate Park,

Spanish cuisine in the city

Bellota off Brannan St.

Refined Spanish bistro with wood-fired mains, paella, tapas & regional wines in rustic-chic digs

This restaurant and Barcino are owned by the Absinthe group, but Bellota has a more fully realized execution. The grand restaurant, opened last year in the Airbnb headquarters in the design district, is beautifully designed. In my opinion it makes the best paella in the Bay Area.

Image result for Shakewell bistro in Oakland

Shakewell accommodates approximately 70 guests, with 40 seated in the main dining room and 30 in the bar area.

Image result for Shakewell bistro in Oakland

Shakewell bistro in Oakland

Its a modern bistro serving traditional Spanish tapas alongside beer, wine & cocktails in a buzzy space.

Jen Biesty cooked for many years in San Francisco and decided to feature a Spanish theme with her partner Tim Nugent when she opened in Oakland nearly three years ago. Although the menu has become more eclectic since then, it still offers some exceptional preparations.

The four paellas are distinguished by the crunch of caramelized rice scraped from the bottom of the pan and served on top of the dish.

Coqueta on the  Embarcadero

Image result for Coqueta restaurant

The name Coqueta means ‘flirt’ in Spanish, which is apt as this place does give you the come on. Located at the end of Pier 5, Michael Chiarello’s first San Francisco venue focuses on modern Spanish food.

Related image

The Spanish cuisine here is shaped by Northern California sensibilities, and with views of the Bay Bridge out some windows, that blend makes sense. Everything is good, but the restaurant has become known for its pea and chicken coquetas, grilled branzino with green olives and preserved Meyer lemon, and the gaucho steak that serves two to four.

Image result for Coqueta restaurant Image result for Coqueta restaurant Image result for Coqueta restaurant Image result for Coqueta restaurant

Have a burrito at La Taqueria. 

A perfect share for a pair of ambitious eaters. Smaller appetites can check out the one exceptional exception to the rice inside the burrito standard at La Taqueria.

Image result for Have a burrito at La Taqueria Image result for Have a burrito at La Taqueria

Zarzuela

Translation Spanish lyric-dramatic genre  between spoken and sung lyric

Image result for Zarzuela restaurant

When Zarzuela opened more than two decades ago, there were very few places serving Castilian-inspired specialties.

Chef-owner Lucas Gasco seems to always be in the kitchen, and the food is consistently good. Some favorite small plates include sauteed mushrooms, sauteed shrimp in olive oil and garlic, and squid with aioli. Also consider the rich oxtail stew and zarzuela, a seafood stew.

Image result for Zarzuela restaurant Related image

La Marcha Tapas bar

Opened in Berkeley a little less than two years ago, La Marcha is the place to go for paella in the East Bay.

Image result for La Marcha restaurant

Owners Sergio Emilio Monleón and Emily Sarlatte started Ñora Cocina Española mobile catering in 2013 and quickly became known for the giant paellas they served at private events and at Off the Grid. Several are featured in their restaurant,the  favorite is the Arroz Negro ($32): The shiny black rice, stained with squid ink, is topped with clams, fennel sausage, peas, piquillo peppers and salmon roe, with a scattering of anchovy breadcrumbs on top.

Image result for La Marcha bar san francisco

Art in the City

San Francisco Symphony

Image result for San Francisco Symphony

The orchestra based in San Francisco, California. Since 1980, the orchestra has performed at the Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall in the City’s Hayes Valley neighborhood

The San Francisco Symphony was the first to feature symphonic radio broadcasts in 1926, and in 2003 the Symphony was heard in syndicated radio broadcasts on over 300 radio stations.

San Francisco Ballet

Image result for San Francisco Ballet

San Francisco Ballet is a ballet company, founded in 1933 as the San Francisco Opera Ballet under the leadership of ballet master Adolph Bolm.

Image result for San Francisco Ballet
Tags: , ,
Related News
UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service delivery center in San Francisco
Power outage cripples San Francisco for 7 hours
San Francisco sues Donald Trump over ‘sanctuary city’ funding block order
Wifi name by troll delays San Francisco flight
ESA satellite data confirms San Francisco millennium tower is sinking
Four teenage students shot outside San Francisco schools
Top