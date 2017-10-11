Visit San Francisco:City by the Bay and jewel of Northern California

San Francisco,Oct11:San Francisco is one of the most beautiful cities in the United States and the jewel of Northern California.Some of the most notable attractions, beyond the famous bridge, are historic Alcatraz Island and Fisherman’s Wharf. In the city center is Golden Gate Park, a huge green space with all kinds of things to do. San Francisco’s Chinatown, the largest of its kind in North America, is definitely worth visiting.

Places worth visiting

Golden Gate bridge in Marin county

Connecting San Francisco with Marin County and other districts further north, the Golden Gate Bridge was, at one time, designated the greatest man-made sight in the United States by the U.S. Travel Service.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area is a U.S. National Recreation Area protecting 82,027 acres of ecologically and historically significant landscapes surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area.

Visit the Point Bonita Lighthouse on the way to Golden Gate

San Francisco’s Twin peaks

These two unique and uninhabited hills, more than 900 feet high, are not in fact the highest of San Francisco’s 43 hills, a distinction belonging to Mount Davidson, which is 33 feet higher. They do have one of the finest views out over the city and bay, they’re undeveloped, and they’re easy to access. You can drive to the north peak parking area for fine views and hike along trails over the north and south peaks.

The Twin Peaks are the only hills in San Francisco not to have been built over and remain in their original state. The Spaniards called them “Los pechos de la Chola” or the Breasts of the Indian Maiden

De Young Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

In Golden Gate Park, the de Young Museum is a fine arts museum, and one of the largest public art institutions in San Francisco. Exhibits cover a variety of time frames and geographical locations.

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

After an extensive renovation, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) reopened in the spring of 2016, with 170,000 square feet of exhibition space; nearly three times its previous size. The museum now has 10 floors, with 45,000 feet of ground floor gallery space open to the public free of charge.

Graze at a Farmers Market

San Francisco is full of farmers markets big and small where locals go to sample and score a wide variety of produce — for the kitchen or even a quick bite. The most bountiful of the year-round weekly affairs takes place at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market on Saturdays.

Alcatraz island

The historic and notorious Alcatraz penitentiary, located on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, is one of America’s most infamous prisons. It operated for almost thirty years, closing in 1963 and re-opening as a tourist attraction in 1973. Some of America’s most well-known criminals were inmates here, including Al Capone and the “Birdman,” who would later form the basis for the fictional movie The Birdman of Alcatraz.

You can take a ferry over to the island and tour the site while listening to an exceptional audio recording that offers a glimpse into life in the prison.

Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco’s most popular tourist areas is Fisherman’s Wharf. If this is your first visit to the city and you only have a day or two to see the sights, Fisherman’s Wharf is a good place to start. This old section, once the Little Italy of San Francisco, is an area known for its shops, restaurants, and beautiful setting along the waterfront. It’s a fun place to stroll around and get a taste for the city. Star attractions of the area are Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and Ghirardelli Square. Restored 19th- and 20th-century ships line the waterfront at the Hyde Street Pier, which is now the San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park. The USS Pampanito, a national historic landmark, is a WWII submarine and part of the San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park. Pier 39, located in this general area.

Cable Cars

Cable Cars were introduced in 1873 to help locals contend with the many hills the city is built on. Today, the few remaining cable cars offer tourists a great way to explore the city in historic fashion. Since 1964, these tram-like vehicles have had the unique distinction of being the only public transport system to be declared a historic monument.

The Powell-Mason and Powell-Hyde are the most scenic routes. The cable cars will also get you to the major attractions such as Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square, the Ferry Building, Nob Hill, and Lombard Street.

Taco trucks in SF town

Stalwart Mexican taco trucks like El Gallo Giro and Tacos San Buena pre-dated the current proliferation of trucks that serve every type of food imaginable. At $2 or less apiece, they also offer one of the last remaining bastions of extreme food value in the area.

Strawberry Manju at Benkyodo Family-owned since 1906, this maker of handmade mochi and manju still has it going on. The strawberry manju, with white bean paste and a whole strawberry encased in tender rice dough, in a Japanese bakery Seek Ice Cream in All Weather Conditions San Franciscans are not fair-weather friends to ice cream; we devour both classic and experimental flavors with passion no matter the temperature.

Experience scenic beauty at Yosemite National Park and Giant Sequoias tour

Napa and Sonoma Wine tour

Escape to California’s famous wine country on this full-day tour from San Francisco. Taste regional varietals at three different wineries in Napa and Sonoma, including both big-name and family-run estates.

Muir Woods and bayside enclave of Sausalito

Wander through an ancient coastal redwood forest and explore the artistic bayside enclave of Sausalito on this half-day tour from San Francisco. Travel across the Golden Gate Bridge to visit Muir Woods, home to some of the oldest and tallest trees on Earth.

Golden Gate Park, home to gardens and museums, is a fabulous green space in the heart of San Francisco, often considered the “lungs” of the city. Before development began in 1871, this was an area of arid dunes.

Spanish cuisine in the city

Bellota off Brannan St.

Refined Spanish bistro with wood-fired mains, paella, tapas & regional wines in rustic-chic digs

This restaurant and Barcino are owned by the Absinthe group, but Bellota has a more fully realized execution. The grand restaurant, opened last year in the Airbnb headquarters in the design district, is beautifully designed. In my opinion it makes the best paella in the Bay Area.

Shakewell accommodates approximately 70 guests, with 40 seated in the main dining room and 30 in the bar area.

Shakewell bistro in Oakland

Its a modern bistro serving traditional Spanish tapas alongside beer, wine & cocktails in a buzzy space.

Jen Biesty cooked for many years in San Francisco and decided to feature a Spanish theme with her partner Tim Nugent when she opened in Oakland nearly three years ago. Although the menu has become more eclectic since then, it still offers some exceptional preparations.

The four paellas are distinguished by the crunch of caramelized rice scraped from the bottom of the pan and served on top of the dish.

Coqueta on the Embarcadero

The name Coqueta means ‘flirt’ in Spanish, which is apt as this place does give you the come on. Located at the end of Pier 5, Michael Chiarello’s first San Francisco venue focuses on modern Spanish food.

The Spanish cuisine here is shaped by Northern California sensibilities, and with views of the Bay Bridge out some windows, that blend makes sense. Everything is good, but the restaurant has become known for its pea and chicken coquetas, grilled branzino with green olives and preserved Meyer lemon, and the gaucho steak that serves two to four.

Have a burrito at La Taqueria.

A perfect share for a pair of ambitious eaters. Smaller appetites can check out the one exceptional exception to the rice inside the burrito standard at La Taqueria.

Zarzuela

Translation Spanish lyric-dramatic genre between spoken and sung lyric

When Zarzuela opened more than two decades ago, there were very few places serving Castilian-inspired specialties.

Chef-owner Lucas Gasco seems to always be in the kitchen, and the food is consistently good. Some favorite small plates include sauteed mushrooms, sauteed shrimp in olive oil and garlic, and squid with aioli. Also consider the rich oxtail stew and zarzuela, a seafood stew.

La Marcha Tapas bar Opened in Berkeley a little less than two years ago, La Marcha is the place to go for paella in the East Bay. Owners Sergio Emilio Monleón and Emily Sarlatte started Ñora Cocina Española mobile catering in 2013 and quickly became known for the giant paellas they served at private events and at Off the Grid. Several are featured in their restaurant,the favorite is the Arroz Negro ($32): The shiny black rice, stained with squid ink, is topped with clams, fennel sausage, peas, piquillo peppers and salmon roe, with a scattering of anchovy breadcrumbs on top.

Art in the City

San Francisco Symphony

The orchestra based in San Francisco, California. Since 1980, the orchestra has performed at the Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall in the City’s Hayes Valley neighborhood

The San Francisco Symphony was the first to feature symphonic radio broadcasts in 1926, and in 2003 the Symphony was heard in syndicated radio broadcasts on over 300 radio stations.

San Francisco Ballet

San Francisco Ballet is a ballet company, founded in 1933 as the San Francisco Opera Ballet under the leadership of ballet master Adolph Bolm.