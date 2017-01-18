Visiting British Secretary Boris Johnson called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi, Jan 18: Visiting British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

“Mr. @BorisJohnson, UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign & Commonwealth Affairs met the Prime Minister,” a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

Johnson, who arrived here earlier in the day, addressed the Second Raisina Dialogue, the flagship geo-political conference organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, prior to meeting Modi.

He is also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar.

–IANS