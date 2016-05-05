Vistara’s Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight experiences bird hit, passengers, crew safe

Bhubaneswar, May 5: Vistara airline on Thursday said all passengers traveling in its UK 709 Delhi to Bhubaneswar flight are safe after it experienced by a bird hit, officials said.

The Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight had 50 passengers and seven crew members.

“Vistara flight UK 709 Delhi to Bhubaneswar this morning experienced a bird hit on approach and continued to a safe landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport. Our engineering team is in the process of inspecting the aircraft and conducting any necessary repairs. It is expected the aircraft will be released for further operations later today post satisfactory maintenance action,” the airlines said in a statement.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top most priority. There are no cancellations as of now though the return Bhubaneswar – Delhi leg is delayed until the engineering work is complete,” read the statement.

The airlines apologised passengers for the inconvenience caused due to the incident.