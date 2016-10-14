Visuals of snake-catcher releasing 285 snakes in the wild in Bhopal

Bhopal,Oct14:The man named Salem Khan from Bhopal has been catching snakes for the past 30 years.

Coming across a snake can be a terrifying sight itself and the very thought of hundreds of snakes emerging from a sack can send chills down anyone’s spine.

Although it may sound like a scene from a Hollywood flicks, this nightmare comes true in a video posted from Bhopal, in which a man can be seen releasing hundreds of snakes in the forest.

The snake catcher named Salem Khan has been catching snakes for 30 years and released 285 rat snakes, cobras and vipers in the forest after checking if people were around.

The snakes can be seen emerging from the sack and crawling out into the wilderness in the shocking footage.