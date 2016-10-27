Vivek Oberoi gifted a swanky luxury SUV to his father Suresh Oberoi on Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 27 : Actor Vivek Oberoi has gifted a swanky luxury SUV to his father and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi for the auspicious occassion of Diwali.

“Vivek had informed his father about something he will gift him this Diwali. When Sureshji said no for any gift, Vivek just asked him about the colour he prefers. Vivek booked a car and Sureshji didn’t know about it till the time it was delivered at the doorstep,” said a source close to the actor.

Vivek, 40, says it was a nostalgic moment for him.

“I still remember my first car that my dad gifted me when I was young. Now this is again a nostalgic moment for me,” Vivek said in a statement.

On the film front, Vivek is currently busy shooting for “Rai”, which will be directed by maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Vivek will be seen essaying the character of Muthappa Rai, a former underworld don.

–IANS