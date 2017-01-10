Vivek Oberoi introduces self-defence training in curriculum of his school, gives free education to over 2500 girls

Mumbai, January 9: Actor Vivek Oberoi is set to introduce physical training and martial arts as part of the curriculum of his school in Mathura that shelters over 2,500 girls and gives them free education.

“Vivek believes that self-defence is an important subject for women to learn, and to ensure that their own safety isn’t compromised. Vivek also wants the girls to become masters in martial arts and compete in national and international level games,” said a source.

The actor has previously funded for facilities such as computers and basic needs like food and water.

“The girls would be introduced to advanced techniques too. A trainer would be conducting these classes and will also include basics of martial arts and core strength,” the source added.

Vivek, who has adopted several villages for development and is one of the spokespersons for the World Health Organisation’s anti-tobacco campaign, was also awarded for his work in 2006 for rebuilding a village that was struck by a tsunami. IANS