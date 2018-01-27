Vivo overtakes Apple and Samsung: introduces in-display fingerprint sensor

Beijing, January 27: The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has outdone Apple and Samsung by integrating in-display fingerprint sensor in their phones, while Samsung and Apple are reportedly attempting the same. The smartphones owned by the same company behind Oppo and OnePlus, has announced the X20 Plus UD, the first ever smartphone to feature the in-display sensor.

According to reports, Samsung and Apple have been developing the technology in the last few years. Vivo developed the technology by collaborating with US-based sensor maker Synaptics

The demand for phones equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors has been on the rise ever since the possibility of the such a technology was realized. Mobile giants like Apple, Samsung, and Google had integrated the fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone, long back, before smaller companies could get develop it.

This breakthrough by Vivo comes as a surprise as the company majorly focused on its camera and slimmer phones.

Vivo’s X20 Plus UD includes all features of X20 Plus that came out last year with the addition of in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.43-inch 2160 x 1080 18:9 OLED display with slim bezels on the top and bottom, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, dual 12-megapixel cameras, and a 3,905mAh battery.

The X20 Plus UD is will launched in China soon, the launch dates in other countries are yet to be revealed. No word on pricing just yet.