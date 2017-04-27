Vivo V5s smartphone will be launched in India for Rs 18990

New Delhi, April27:Vivo V5s smartphone will be launched in India on Thursday, adding a new contender to an intensely competitive segment. The company began sending invites for the Vivo V5s India launch last week, and emphasised that the smartphone’s USP would be its selfie capabilities.

Earlier leaks have tipped that Vivo V5s price in India will be around Rs. 18,990, and the handset will sport a 20-megapixel front camera with LED flash. It is said to be a metal unibody smartphone with a 5.5-inch HD display, sporting the same MediaTek MT6750 SoC with 4GB of RAM under the hood as its selfie-focused predecessor – the Vivo V5.

As for the rear camera, Vivo V5s is tipped to sport a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF. The smartphone is said to bear 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Vivo V5s connectivity options should include 4G LTE. As for colour variants, apart from a Matte Black colour variant tipped by the invite, retailer OnlyMobiles is also listing Space Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants.

The Vivo V5 was launched in India back in November, and it features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with a front facing ‘Moonlight Glow’ front camera light meant to improve low-light photography. It bears an f/2.0 aperture, a Sony IMX376 sensor, and a 5P lens. The smartphone also comes preloaded with the Face Beauty 6.0 app. It sports a metal unibody design, and supports dual-SIM cards. It bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a single-LED flash and PDAF. It offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).