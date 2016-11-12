VJ Bani punishes Manveer and Lopamudra by sending them to jail in BiggBoss

New Delhi,Nov12: ‘Bigg Boss’10 is currently running its successful season and celebrity-commoner mash-up. So, we have our favourite host and dost Salman Khan anchoring the ship of BB10 house plus a dozen of contestants, who are finding their thin line between being a celebrity and a common man in the house.

Model VJ Bani J as the first captain of the house was summoned by Bigg Boss to take two names for punishment and one name for the feast. So after a lot of thinking, tough-looking Bani punished Manveer Gurjar and Lopamudra while Manu Punjabi was treated with a lavish feast.

As part of the punishment, both Manveer and Lopa were asked to wash the utensils, which they did but only after a lot of heated arguments and drama. Then came another shocker for Bani, as Bigg Boss again called her in the confession room.

The captain was asked to put two people in jail till the next order of Bigg Boss. Who do you think she chose.Contestants, Manu and Om Swamiji, who bore the brunt this time and were put in jail.

Manu expressed his displeasure over this decision while surprisingly Swamiji quietly accepted the captain’s order.