VJ Bani sacrifices her gifted jacket for contestant Gaurav Chopra in BiggBoss10

Mumbai,Nov8:The episode started with Swami singing inside the restroom of the secret room. Bigg Boss introduced the immunity task where the contestants were asked to bid a certain amount of money and the person bidding for the highest amount will walk away with the Immunity Medallion.

But in the bargain, the winner’s bidding amount will be deducted from the show’s prize money.The contestants who placed the highest bids and gave a close competition to each other were Nitibha Kaul, Rohan Mehra, Rahul Dev, and Navin Prakash. But it was Nitibha, who won the Immunity Medallion and is safe from the evictions for two weeks.

Next morning, the housemates wake up to the song “Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon” and continued to be apprehensive about the day’s task. They got emotional thinking that how they will respond to their family members if they receive a call from them. Manu Punjabi spotted Mona Lisa crying and tried to calm her down.

Bigg Boss introduced the phone booth task where a phone receiver is placed atop a huge throne-like chair in the garden area. The contestant who ends up picking up the phone receiver first gets nominated. However, he or she can avoid being in the danger zone by convincing a fellow contestant, suggested by Bigg Boss, to make a sacrifice by performing a task.

Bani nominated Rohan to sit on the chair. He was asked to convince his former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Mehra to shred his wife Nisha Rawal’s picture that he received on Karwa Chauth. After thinking a lot, he too agreed and destroyed his wife’s photo. Mona Lisa nominated Nitibha, who used one of the two immunities that she won earlier in the episode.

Later, Nitibha nominated Gaurav, who was asked to convince Bani to destroy her jacket that she received as a gift from her friend Gauahar Khan on Diwali by dipping it in a bucket of paint. Returning the favour, she dipped in the paint bucket, of course with a heavy heart.