VK Sasikala uses ‘blocked corridor’ in jail premises as ‘private space’: Former DIG D Roopa

New Delhi, August 22: D. Roopa, the Ex-Deputy General of Police (Prisons) demanded that a corridor of around 120-150 ft length is blocked from both sides of the Parappana Agrahara central prison. The corridor in the prison is utilized as a private space by jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala.

In the letter which D. Roopa submitted to the Inspector General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bangalore stated that “corridor of around 120-150 ft length is blocked from both sides of the Parappana Agrahara central prison. The corridor in the prison is utilized as a private space by jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala. In this corridor, there are total 5 cells completely at her disposal.In the 5 cells, V.K Sasikala’s personal belongings like clothing, bedding, vessels for cooking, water-dispenser, an electric induction stove with a table are stored.

D. Roopa said that by providing special treatment to any prisoner without any authorization, without the court orders is Contempt of Court, but also violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. She also declared that there is a detached and a comfortable meeting room where V. K Sasikala greets her visitors and the evidences could be collected by analyzing the recordings of Closed Circuit Television cameras number 6 and 7.

The letter also said that “There is a detached and a comfortable meeting room where V. K Sasikala greets her visitors. In the room a revolving chair, table, 4 other chairs and curtains in a way that whatever happens inside the room could not be seen outside. The evidence that V.K Sasikala meets her visitors in the room could be authenticated by examining the recordings of Closed Circuit Television cameras 6 and 7. V. K Sasikala was provided a luxurious bed and a cot and a brand new LED TV. Honorable Court does not have any information about these facilities. No permission is taken by the court even if it is related to health reasons.”

D. Roopa further said that it is a crime under section-13(1)(C) of Prevention Of Corruption Act, because the facilities provided to the accused are the properties which belongs to the state and authorized to the Director General and Inspector General Prisons for custody.

Crime under section 13(1) (C) and punishable under 13 (2) of Prevention Corruption Act 188 is made. Yesterday, a video footage was submitted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau by D.Roopa showing V. K Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi. Both of them were found walking into the main entry area of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in civilian dress. The footage was submitted yesterday as part of her statement to the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Karnataka Police.

Previously in July, D. Roopa stated in the report to the Director General (Prisons)that V.K Sasikala bribed the jail officials to get special facilities and there were rumors that Director General also took the bribe. The report further said that a bribe worth Rs. 2 crore was given to the prison officials by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief VK Sasikala which also included the Director General (Prisons), in order to get special facilities in the Parappana Agrahara central prison.

However, the Director General (Prisons) rejected the charges, whereas D. Roopa sustained her stand and siad that she has no problem if an inquiry would take place.

A notice was sent to D. Roopa which accused her of “ruining the honesty and prestige of Sathyanarayan Rao,” the Director General (Prisons) that comes under defamation according to law. the notice also said that Sathyanarayan Rao would approach the Income Tax Department in order to find the source from where the “alleged Rs. 2 crore were mobilized.” The notice added that D. Roopa alleged that V.K Sasikala has a private kitchen. In the private kitchen, special food was prepared for her but D. Roopa failed to take pictures of the place. It proved that the place does not exist although D. Roopa said that the proofs were erased. The notice further said that D. Roopa attempted to defame the whole system of this country, also including the President of the nation.

Later, D. Roopa was shifted to the Traffic and Safety wing.