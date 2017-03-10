VM Sudheeran resigns abruptly, Congress to be revamped soon?

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president VM Sudheeran resigned on certain health grounds on Friday. VM Sudheeran has declared his decision to quit at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The resignation letter would be officially submitted to the All-India Congress Committee President Sonia Gandhi. He was injured in a recent accident at Kozhikode. Reportedly, doctors have prescribed him to take rest. “I took this decision based on doctor’s advice. Prolonged treatment is needed for me. I knew that I cannot carry out my duty as KPCC president to its fullest sense,” said Sudheeran to media.

Sudheeran has assumed charge of KPCC president on Feb.10 2014 replacing the present opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He has served as Speaker and health minister of Kerala.

When Sudheeran steps down after serving three years as KPCC president, the congress party is likely to undergo a massive organisational rejuvenation. Moreover, Kerala’s senior congress leader AK Antony is in Kerala since a few days.

Group feuds, always an ill omen to Congress party

The Two main groups of the Congress party is the ‘A’ group of Oommen Chandy and ‘I’ group of Ramesh Chennithala. Most of the time even he has found it difficult to patch up issues between these groups. As he had always stood neutrally to party issues, he was never favoured by any of these groups. Also, Sudheeran took a stern stand when corruption charges were surfaced against the ministers in the Congress Government. Reportedly, some A Group members had issued threats of an en masse resignation, if the party is not ready to remove Sudheeran.

However, it is known that the ‘A’ group wants to establish its own candidate as the new KPCC president. There are high chances that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to be entitled to this responsibility. So that they could restore the power in the party, dominating over the I group.

VM Sudheeran was born in Anthikkad in Thrissur district of Kerala. He established became the president of the Kerala Students Union, the Congress students’ wing in 1971.