Vobizen Wise 5 with 5-inch display sells for just Rs. 499

Another India company Vobizen Mobiles claimed to bring an ultra low-cost smartphone in India. New Vobizen Wise 5 smartphone comes for just Rs. 499. As per official website, the actual cost of the phone is Rs. 3499 but they are selling it for Rs. 499.Before I talk about this phone, I want to remind you Freedon 251, ChamOne C1 and Docoss X1. These smartphones were launched for Rs. 251, Rs. 501 and Rs. 888 respectively.Vobizen Wise 5 features a 5-inch display with 854×480 pixels resolution. It is powered by quad-core MediaTek processor with 1 GB RAM. It comes with 8 GB internal storage with microSD card slot to expand storage up to 32 GB. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

This smartphone comes with 5-megapixels rear camera with LED flash and a front camera of 2 megapixels. The camera features of the phone are HDR , Panaroma Capture, Gesture Captures and Face Beauty.

It offers Dual SIM, 3G, Bluetooth, WiFi (802.11b/g/n), a USB 2.0 port, NFC and GPS/ AGPS connectivity options. It is packed with 2000 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 7 hours of talk time and 270 hours of stand by time.

Like other ultra low-cost phones, this phone is also for a cheap publicity. We recommend you to stay away because there is no cash on delivery option. The retailer is also unknown and we are not sure if they will actually deliver this.