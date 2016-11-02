Vobizen Wise 5 with 5-inch display sells for just Rs. 499
This smartphone comes with 5-megapixels rear camera with LED flash and a front camera of 2 megapixels. The camera features of the phone are HDR , Panaroma Capture, Gesture Captures and Face Beauty.
It offers Dual SIM, 3G, Bluetooth, WiFi (802.11b/g/n), a USB 2.0 port, NFC and GPS/ AGPS connectivity options. It is packed with 2000 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 7 hours of talk time and 270 hours of stand by time.
Like other ultra low-cost phones, this phone is also for a cheap publicity. We recommend you to stay away because there is no cash on delivery option. The retailer is also unknown and we are not sure if they will actually deliver this.
