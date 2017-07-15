Vodafone announced the launch of ‘Vodafone Sakhi Pack’ for subscribers in UP West and Uttarakhand

Lucknow,July15:Vodafone has announced the launch of ‘Vodafone Sakhi Pack’ for subscribers in UP West and Uttarakhand. The free service allows women to recharge their mobile phones more easily, eliminating the need to share their mobile numbers with retailers. Vodafone Sakhi service was previously launched by the company in a test phase.

Vodafone Sakhi offer starts at Rs 52, which gives 42 minutes of talktime and 50MB 2G/3G data. The Rs 78 pack gives 62 minutes of talktime, and data offering for this pack is also 50MB. Vodafone Sakhi Rs 99 pack gives 79 minutes of talktime and 50MB data. Validity for all of these packs is 30 days.

Vodafone women subscribers can send a toll free SMS – ‘Private’ – to 12604 – to get the Vodafone Private Recharge option. This will allow users to make a private recharge through an OTP code, without sharing their mobile number. The OTP can will be valid for all recharges done over a 24 hour period.

“Vodafone Sakhi will help bridge the telecom needs of women in rural areas and addresses their barriers to access mobile services at will. We are very proud to introduce this unique product aimed at empowering women across UP-West. We want the women to use mobile as tool to empower themselves and optimize their efficacy,” Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head UP-West and Uttarakhand, Vodafone India said.

Vodafone has also rolled out an Emergency calling feature that enables seamless connectivity with 10 minutes of calling even with zero balance in users’ phone. Users will get free health tips for the first 90 days. Vodafone users will get an IVR call in their local dialect, explaining product features as well as customer support details.