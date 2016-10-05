Vodafone Business Services arm ties up with Microsoft

New Delhi, Oct 5: Vodafone Business Services (VBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone India, has tied up with Microsoft as a cloud service partner, a company statement said here on Wednesday.

As part of this tie-up, VBS will offer Office 365 to Indian businesses to give them enterprise-grade productivity and collaboration services, the statement said.

“We are confident that the pay-per-use Software as a Service (SaaS) model will make our customers’ business future-ready by giving them predictable IT costs and taking care of the technology upgrades and scalability worries,” said Vodafone Business Services Director Nick Gliddon.

“We are excited to have Vodafone Business Services as a Cloud Partner. Our tie-up will give Indian enterprises of all sizes affordable access to Microsoft’s suite of collaboration and productivity services – across devices, anywhere, anytime, and worry-free,” said Microsoft’s Marketing and Operations General Manager Meetul Patel.