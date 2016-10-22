Vodafone Diwali Offer : Starting Free National Roaming from this festival

Mumbai, Oct 22: Vodafone has today announced that it will be making incoming calls free for customers on national roaming. Starting this Diwali, Vodafone customers travelling anywhere out of their telecom circle will be able to receive incoming calls toll free without having the need to get special roaming packs.

“At Vodafone, the customer is at the heart of all that we do and it is an ongoing endeavour to come up with unmatched value and convenience for out customers.

Even though outgoing charges while roaming had become comparable to home charges, consumer research has shown that incoming charges while roaming have been a hindrance to worry free usage,” said Sandeep Kataria, Director – Commercial, Vodafone India.

Vodafone says that this move is a part of the company’s 200 million customer celebration, but it more or less looks like a move to counter the rise of Reliance Jio – which is reportedly adding close to 1.1 million users a day.

“Along with our recently launched International Roaming Daily pack which makes International Roaming worry free, we are now confident that Vodafone India customers will not be holding back conversations while travelling nationally or internationally on Vodafone SuperNet,” Kataria added.

Vodafone just last week announced that it will be double the monthly data for its subscribers on Vodafone Red plans. In addition to the increase in data, users can also get a free subscription to Vodafone Play for a limited time. A Vodafone Red plan allows postpaid subscribers to create a group of up to six people who share voice, SMS and Internet data. The plans start at Rs 499 for 1GB of data.

Last month Vodafone had also announced a free data plan that offers 10GB of 4G data to users at the price of a 1GB plan. The new scheme is being offered in circles where Vodafone offers its own 3G or 4G services and can be availed by both prepaid and postpaid customers till December 31, 2016.