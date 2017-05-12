Vodafone India and Idea Cellular looking for a CEO to head the consolidated firm

New Delhi, May12:With the process of merging Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in full swing, the two entities are now looking for a Chief Executive Officer to head the consolidated firm, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

Both companies are in the process of hiring a selection committee led by Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, which will be responsible for appointing the CEO.

The contenders include Idea chief Himanshu Kapania and Vodafone India CEO Sunil Sood. Vodafone Plc executives may also be considered for the CEO job. The search is not restricted to in-house names, however, as the committee will also look elsewhere.

The two telecom operators are also in the process of aligning the structure so that they are “mirror images” of each other for a seamless transition after the merger.

On March 20, India’s No. 2 telecom company by subscribers, Vodafone, and No.3 Idea had said they had signed a pact to merge their telecom businesses, excluding Vodafone India’s stake in Indus Towers.

After both the companies come together, the combined entity will take the first position in terms of subscriber case and push Bharti Airtel to the second spot.