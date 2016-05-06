Vodafone launches ‘U’

Mumbai, May 6 : To celebrate the spirit of youth and to cater holistically to its big need for being always connected, Vodafone India on Friday announced a unique proposition ‘Vodafone ‘U’ – a first of its kind, lifestyle proposition designed especially for Young Indians.

Targeted at the socially active, rapidly growing and increasingly demanding Indian youth, Vodafone ‘U’ is a dynamic proposition, perfectly poised to be the ‘Connector’, ‘Enabler’ and ‘Entertainer’ by offering a wide array benefits, delivered digitally and accessible via the mobile to stay always connected with friends, fun and the internet.

Launching Vodafone ‘U’, Sandeep Kataria, Director – Commercial, Vodafone India, said, “India’s 200 million strong youth are optimistic, vocal, trendsetting and very social media savvy. Brought-up in an ever connecting world courtesy the mobile revolution, today’s youth is extremely comfortable with technology. The mobile phone plays a central role in their life, both as a command center as well as a companion. Vodafone ‘U’, is thus designed to facilitate better, this unique relationship between the youth and their mobile in a seamless and enriching way.”

Speaking about Vodafone ‘U’, Arvind Nevatia, National Head – Consumer Marketing, Vodafone India said, “We have combined the best of Vodafone’s global experience with deep understanding of India to resonate #FunwithU. On offer is a bundle of benefits that will keep the young patrons of Vodafone ‘U’ always connected with friends and fun via the world of internet, voice, music plus exciting digital offers and experiences. Fun is always on for the young as their world of interest, residing in their pocket, will be active, 24X7.”

Collaborative content by three leading youth icons –Kanan Gill, Raftaar and TVF, the first time ever, sets the ball rolling for a high impact, clutter-breaking brand and marketing campaign to experience Vodafone ‘U’. Exclusive and unique digital assets have also been deeply integrated with the MyVodafone App to make the user experience richer.