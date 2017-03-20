Vodafone partners with Amazon Prime Video India for unique privileges

New Delhi, March20:Telecom service provider Vodafone today said it has partnered with Amazon Prime Video India to enable its customers access large selection of Bollywood, Hollywood, regional movies, US TV shows, kids’ programming and global Amazon originals.

“The entertainment consumption patterns of customers are rapidly changing. They want more freedom and flexibility in the way they consume content.

“This partnership with Amazon Prime Video does just that, further strengthening our content proposition and reiterating our commitment to offering the best to our customers along with unique privileges,” Vodafone India Director – Commercial Sandeep Kataria said in a statement.

Vodafone is the first telecom player to partner with Amazon Prime Video India and its consumers can enjoy Amazon Prime with a special offer on Vodafone SuperNet 4G network starting March 22, the release said.

After subscribing to Amazon Prime via MyVodafone app or Vodafone Website for an annual introductory subscription price of Rs 499, Vodafone customers will get Rs 250 cashback as their Amazon Pay Balance, it said, adding, that the offer is currently available only for telecom operator’s customers using Android devices.

Commenting on the tie-up, Amazon Prime Video India Director and Country Head Nitesh Kripalani said, “We are delighted to partner with Vodafone India to bring this unique offer first to Vodafone customers.

“At Amazon Prime Video, our focus is on offering latest and exclusive movies and TV shows to customers on a reliable service, with great playback quality and low data usage.

“This offer further extends our promise of delivering convenient, on-demand access to our large content selection to our customers.”