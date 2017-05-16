For this Volaris Airlines pilot the the sky is the only limit for this marriage proposal

Mexico city, May16:True love has no boundaries, we all know it.

Well, in this particular scenario, there were no boundaries quite literally and sky was the only limit.

A pilot of Volaris Airlines proposed to his girlfriend mid-air who was working as a cabin crew during the flight. In the video, the pilot comes to the cabin and makes an announcement calling her out infront of the passengers.

He then proposed his ladylove making an official announcent during the flight.

In 2016, an Australian Quantas pilot has found the most perfect way to propose to his South American girlfriend — by popping the question in Spanish over the plane’s intercom.

Another instance of in-flight proposal when an Alaska Airlines pilot proposes to flight attendant.

Another on board proposal on Jan 2016 as YouTube user Maynard Ogot decided to take his love to dizzying heights by proposing mid-flight to his co-pilotin a two-seater airplane by faking emergency.