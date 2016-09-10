Volkswagen Beetle a collector’s item iconic German car model

NewDelhi,Sept10:Volkswagen Beetle, a car on which Volkswagen built an empire. It was, how Germans would say it: Auto für Jedermann a car for everybody. But in the 21st Century it’s more like a collector’s item. The Beetle was born in Germany in the 1930’s. Over the years it got many names, like Kodok, Boble, Garbus, but what stuck on the minds of many was the Bug.

In India the new Beetle is priced at Rs 30.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the likes ofFiat 595 Abarth and BMW Mini.

To keep up with the times it has an engine at the front now, and comes in only one version and 1 engine in India. The three -door Beetle is good for two people, comes with two baby seats at the back and a lot of boot space. It’s still a practical car. The Beetle also comes with basic technological necessities inside it. To drive, the 1.4 litre engine delivers ample power and the Volkswagen’s DSG gearbox is as smooth as it gets on the Beetle. It’s a glider on road.

What it does miss out on is a reverse parking camera and electronically adjustable seats. But you’ll forgive the beetle for those things.Why? Because it’s an Icon that’s always got a smile on its face. And for those who believe that the Beetle is too girly, I disagree, I’d say it’s that girl that you’d like to take home to meet your mother and get married too. As it’s not just any car that you’ll be buying, it’ll be a piece of history.