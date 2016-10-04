Volkswagen is launching all new Polo-based compact SUV for India in 2018

NewDelhi,Oct4:According to reports, Volkswagen is mulling over localising the all new Polo-based compact SUV for India in the coming months. The new compact SUV, slated for a 2018 launch, will be based on the new-generation Volkswagen Polo.

Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze concept

Volkswagen has been looking to make an India-based compact SUV for quite some, and with this report, it is likely to say that the new compact SUV will be based on the T-Cross Breeze concept, which the company recently previewed at the Geneva Motor Show. Moreover, the new compact SUV will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Ford EcoSport, Renault Duster in India.

Although, not much is known about this new compact SUV, but judging on the T-Cross Breeze, the new car will definitely be different than what Volkswagen has been producing till now. The new compact SUV will surely take the VW design to a completely different level.

Let’s take a look at the VW T-Cross Breeze concept

Engine:

Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze concept

The T-Cross Breeze comes with a turbocharged direct injection petrol engine (TSI) with a capacity of 1L, a stop-start system and recuperation mode. The 110 PS 1.0 l TSI is a convincing powerhouse, producing 175 Nm of maximum torque from just 1,500 rpm. The TSI drives the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox.

Dimensions:

At a length of 4,133 mm, the T-Cross Breeze is slightly longer than a CrossPolo. It boasts a long wheelbase of 2,565 mm, resulting in short body overhangs, thereby guaranteeing sporty proportions.

Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze concept

Design:

The brand’s unmistakable design DNA ensures that each model can immediately be recognised as a Volkswagen, even without the VW logo visible. The design of the new T-Cross Breeze also underlines the fact that each series and vehicle genre is perceived as completely independent within the brand.

The convertible SUV builds the conceptual bridge to the BUDD-e, which is also being presented in Geneva and saw its debut at the CES in Las Vegas in January. With the exception of the control stalk, the power window switches and the buttons for opening and closing the soft top, all of the controls in the T-Cross Breeze are touch-sensitive surfaces or executed as completely new “by-wire” solutions.

Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze concept

Features:

Of course there is a certain familial relationship between the SUV series, but the clearly unique features are just as distinctive. Take the front end, for example: here the T-Cross Breeze is characterised by a remarkably wide radiator grille and narrow headlights. These details form the new, characteristic face of this most compact SUV.

The distinctive signature of the LED daytime running lights with delicate arcs of light under the LED headlights, as well as large LED rings around the fog lights, underline the independent design of this small SUV.

Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze concept

Competition:

