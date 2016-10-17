Volkswagen Passat to be launched in India Q1 2017

NewDelhi,Oct17:The premium sedan segment is getting a lot of attention and due credit needs to be given to the Toyota Camry for getting the ball rolling and breathing some life into this segment. This was followed by the Skoda Superb and soon we’ll have the HondaAccord Hybrid in this segment, adding its share to the competition.

In fact Volkswagen isn’t holding back either and we’ll soon see the new-gen Passatmake its way to India.

Slated to be launched in the first quarter of 2017, the next generation Volkswagen Passat is expected to help the German carmaker gain some ground in this segment. The sedan was spotted in India for the first time and it was undergoing testing which certainly means that the company plans to launch the car soon.

The Passat GTE was seen at the 2016 Auto Expo and well but it’s likely that Volkswagen will bring the one with the 2.0-litre TDI engine first and then bring in the plug-in hybrid later, which will be the first in the segment.

Under the hood, the car will come with the company’s tried and tested 1,968cc, four-cylinder, TDI diesel engine which will be mated to an automatic transmission, a 7-speed DSG unit as standard. The petrol-electric plug-in hybrid – Passat GTE comes powered by a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine mated to an electric motor, offering a combined output of 215bhp.

The new Passat has grown in terms of looks and is now bolder and stylish compared to the older model we had in India. The Passat will be built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform and has been styled as per the carmaker’s latest design language.

There’s a wide three-slat chrome grille flanked by pentagonal-shaped LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The sporty front bumper houses a wide central air dam, LED fog lamps and air intakes. The car also features some bold character lines that run across the bonnet and side profile of the car that adds to the imposing stance of the new-gen Passat. The rear profile of the car has also been redesigned as it now comes with new pentagonal LED tail lamps, beefy bumper and wide chrome tipped exhaust.

The Passat then will up the ante in this segment and provide for a much needed competition as well as choice for the consumers.