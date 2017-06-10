New Delhi,June10: Volkswagen is set to roll out its next generation and larger Polo globally in next couple of days.

The company said that the new hatchback will make its global debut on June 16, 2017.

Volkswagen will showcase the all-new Polo in a special event in Berlin and will be broadcast across the globe through Volkswagen’s live stream.

The sixth-generation Polo will replace the current car which has been around for almost eight years now. The new Polo will ditch the previous PQ25 architecture and move to VW’s versatile MQB platform.

The overall design of the new Polo remains unchanged. But the new model is slightly larger than the outgoing model, which means more space for the passengers.

Volkswagen Polo will be powered exclusively by turbocharged petrol and diesel engines.

However, the elite brand will reach Indian stores by 2018 only. The new generation Polo is an important car for Volkswagen, especially in India.