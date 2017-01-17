Volkswagen to provide 400,000 new energy cars to China by 2020

Beijing, Jan 17 : German automaker Volkswagen plans to provide more than 400,000 new energy cars for the Chinese market by 2020, the company said on Tuesday.

According to CEO of Volkswagen Group China, Jochem Heizmann, the automaker plans to increase the number to 1.5 million by 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

The company earlier announced that it would introduce 15 models of new energy vehicles in China in the next three or four years, to address the environmental protection needs of the Chinese market.

Volkswagen also said that it would introduce 10 models worldwide in the next decade.

New energy vehicles sales of the company were expected to reach two to three million in 2025, 20 to 25 per cent of its total sales.

China is Volkswagen’s largest market. Volkswagen Group China and its two joint ventures delivered 3.98 million automobiles to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong in 2016, up 12.2 per cent year-on-year.

–IANS