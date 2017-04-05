Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus launched in India at Rs10.84 lakh

New Delhi, April05:Volkswagen India has launched the Highline Plus variant of the Vento in India at a price of ₹ 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Highline Plus trim will be offered on all engine variants of Vento, which are the 1.2 Litre TSI petrol, 1.6 Litre MPI petrol and the 1.5 Litre TDI diesel as well. The Vento Highline Plus gets more features which include LED headlamps, LED DRLs and a rear-view camera as well. Some of the other added features on the highline trim are indicators integrated on the wing mirrors, tail lamps with 3D effect and Zirkonia alloy wheels. We had earlier reported that the Highline Plus trim of the Vento had already started arriving at the dealerships.

Volkswagen Vento

8.87 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

2017 Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus Prices

Prices 1.6 MPI 1.2 TSI 1.5 TDI

Manual ₹ 10.84 lakh N.A ₹ 12.20 lakh

Automatic N.A ₹ 12.06 lakh ₹ 13.43 lakh

Volkswagen has also given subtle updates inside the cabin such as AC vents for rear passengers, auto dimming rear-view mirror, automatic rain-sensing wipers and a cooled glove-box as well. Other things such as the upholstery and infotainment system remain the same. Volkswagen reiterated that all its Vento models get ABS and airbags as standard fitment.

Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Vento has been an integral part of the Volkswagen portfolio in India and we are delighted to launch the Vento Highline Plus that personifies Volkswagen’s characteristic DNA with aesthetic design elements, superior technology and unmatched safety features. It is our constant endeavor to make the Vento a car of choice for young families and working professionals and the highline plus is aimed at that direction, we are positive that customers will find resonance in the car.”