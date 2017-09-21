Volkswagon releases luxury sedan Passat at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 21: Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer, today announced the start of production for its premium luxury sedan,Passat at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. Continuing the momentum to introduce its global portfolio in India, Volkswagen will launch the New Passat later this year, the first sedan based on the MQB platform in India,company release said. Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, ‘We are happy to bring back one of our most successful premium luxury products to the Indian market, the Volkswagen Passat.

With the introduction of the Passat we extend our portfolio, encompassing a wide variety of products from a hatchback to a luxury sedan. The Passat exudes style, timeless design, exemplary performance, and is symbolic of a luxurious lifestyle. We are proud to introduce this car with an iconic heritage to the Indian market.’ The Passat will redefine luxury in the sedan segment offering a premium driving experience, bringing to life the legacy of the brand.

The Passat will be available with a 2.0L TDI, 177 PS engine mated to a 6-speed DSG automatic gearbox offering a perfect blend of performance, efficiency, luxury and most importantly safety. The sleek and suave design of the Passat is sure to appeal to Indian customers and is poised to become the undisputed leader in the luxury sedan segment