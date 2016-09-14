Volvo launches India’s first plug-In hybrid SUV XC90 T8 priced at 1.25 crore

New Delhi, September 14: Swedish luxury car company Volvo Auto India announced the launch of its first plug-In hybrid SUV in the country, the XC90 T8 Excellence under the most luxurious segment at Rs. 1.25 crore (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Based on the globally acclaimed and awarded SUV XC90; it further reinforces the company’s credentials as a Swedish luxury car brand with a no compromise equation of power and high fuel efficiency, coupled with World-class low emissions in a four seat luxury SUV.

World’s cleanest seven seater SUV that delivers 49 g/km CO2 backed with an electric range of up to 40km is more than the average run for most customers.

Termed as ‘first class luxury’, it is a rolling palace of opulence with excellent interiors that boasts finest quality to enhance your limousine experience in true Scandinavian style.

Maintaining the iconic designing of the standard XC90 with the arrow elegantly aligned with the diagonal slash across the grille, this is India’s first car with radar equipped safety.

It further equips 360 degrees radar and inputs from camera activates an array of pre-emptive safety functions with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection with Cross Traffic Alert and Park Pilot Assist.

It also supports fuel efficiency and offers two charging stations included in the price of the T8 Excellence.

These charging stations installed by Volvo experts at locations of customer choice and can charge the car within 2.5 hours.