Voters betrayed, says Panneerselvam, Stalin to fast, detained at Marina

Chennai, Feb 18: I will fast till Governor takes action against the atrocities occurred in the assembly on Saturday. Stalin has started protests at Marina. Protesting against the Palaniswami’s floor test win, DMK working president MK Stalin said that he will go on hunger strike till the governor takes action.

After meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, all DMK MLAs gathered near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Chennai’s Marina beach.

#JUSTIN | MK Stalin detained for staging protest at Marina Beach#HouseOfChaos pic.twitter.com/mhEhF9DwjU — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 18, 2017

Stalin alleged that he was manhandled in the Tamil Nadu assembly ahead of the trust vote.

After Palaniswami passed the floor test, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that people will decide if this trust vote was valid or not.

“We had kept two demands before the speaker. One was to send MLAs to their constituencies, but Speaker didn’t agree to them,” OPS said.

“At the end only dharma will win. If need be we will meet the Governor,” he said.

“Once we go back to our constituencies will get to know the truth. The voters have been betrayed by MLAs,” he added.