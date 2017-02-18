Voters betrayed, says Panneerselvam, Stalin to fast, detained at Marina

February 18, 2017 | By :
Madras High Court sends notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Chennai, Feb 18: I will fast till Governor takes action against the atrocities occurred in the assembly on Saturday. Stalin has started protests at Marina. Protesting against the Palaniswami’s floor test win, DMK working president MK Stalin said that he will go on hunger strike till the governor takes action.

After meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, all DMK MLAs gathered near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Chennai’s Marina beach.

Stalin alleged that he was manhandled in the Tamil Nadu assembly ahead of the trust vote.

After Palaniswami passed the floor test, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that people will decide if this trust vote was valid or not.

“We had kept two demands before the speaker. One was to send MLAs to their constituencies, but Speaker didn’t agree to them,” OPS said.

“At the end only dharma will win. If need be we will meet the Governor,” he said.

“Once we go back to our constituencies will get to know the truth. The voters have been betrayed by MLAs,” he added.

Tags: ,
Related News
O Panneerselvam takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu: Two leaves symbol to be back
AIADMK OPS-EPS merger may not happen as negotiations on CM's post fail
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to be sworn-in as Deputy CM at 4 pm today
Demands must be fulfilled before merger stresses AIADMK’s OPS faction
AIADMK OPS-EPS merger may not happen as negotiations on CM's post fail
AIADMK will carry forward the path of MGR and ‘Amma’, says O Panneerselvam
O Panneerselvam resumes move against E Palaniswami, urges for Trust Vote in TN Assembly
Panneerselvam seeks explanation from MLA SS Saravanan over revelation in sting video
Top