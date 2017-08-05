Voting begins for Vice President Election 2017: Results to be out by this evening

New Delhi, August 5: The voting had begun for electing India’s 15th Vice President in both the houses of the Parliament. Voting time is from 10 am to 5 pm. Parliamentarians will use special pens for marking their choice. The counting would start soon after polling and the results are expected to be declared around 7 in the evening.

According to the reports, Venkaiah Naidu, the NDA candidate for the Vice Presidential election, is likely to sail through the election on Saturday. Venkaiah Naidu’s victory is almost certain to his party, the BJP, along with the other factions supporting them. Meanwhile, the opposition has fielded Gopal Krishnan Gandhi against Venkaiah Naidu.

The winning candidate will succeed the present Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who had already held the post for two consecutive terms. The Vice President Ansari’s term comes to an end on August 10, 2017. The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who recently broke his partnership with Lalu Yadav’s RJD and Congress, aiming at forming a government with the help of BJP. The one who bags 50 per cent or more of the total valid votes cast, would win the elections.

NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind won the recent Presidential elections to become the 14th President of the country.

Not competing with anyone, says NDA candidate M Venkaiah Naidu

Ahead of the Vice-Presidential elections on Saturday, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he is not competing against an individual or party but is solely focused on the post of the Vice-President of India.

Speaking to the media before casting his vote, Naidu said, “Most of the political parties are supporting my candidature. Hopefully, it’ll be fine”. He added that “I am known to all my members of parliament in both the houses. That’s why I am not even campaigning. I have written a polite letter to everyone and the response has been very good.”

The NDA on Friday expressed confidence over winning the Vice Presidential polls and said their nominee M. Venkaiah Naidu will do justice to the post. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told media that he is sure of Naidu’s victory. “I am sure of the victory. I hope that all members will vote. All NDA partners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have described Venkaiah as a unique personality. He will do justice for the post that he would hold from today,” Javadekar said.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also lauded Naidu and said he would strengthen the democratic principles as Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha.