New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court of India gives one week time to the Central government for taking a decision on voting rights to (Non-Resident Indians)NRIs. Centre will have to respond whether it proposes to amend the law or rules for allowing NRIs to vote.

Earlier, the Election Commission has informed the Centre that it can pull off the process of introducing voting rights for non-resident Indians (NRI) within three months of the law being introduced.

The decision to allow over 10 million NRIs — of whom 24,348 are registered with the Election Commission — to vote through a postal ballot will offer expatriates a chance to participate in the country’s electoral process without having to be physically present at the polling stations of their respective areas.

If it comes to fruition, Non-Resident Indians from states such as Kerala, Punjab, and Telangana — which have large populations of Non-Resident Indian Community — will stand to benefit.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi, who demits office on July 5, told Media\ that the poll panel is ready to implement the one-way postal ballot system for allowing the Non-Resident Indians to vote if the government gives the go-ahead.