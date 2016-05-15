Voting underway in MCD by-polls

New Delhi, May 15: Voting began on Sunday for the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) by-polls in 13 wards across the national capital.

Seven wards of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, four of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and two of East Delhi Municipal Corporation has gone for by-polls.

The polling started at 8.00 a.m. It will end at 5.00 p.m.

“The first one hour saw a rush of voters to avoid the afternoon heat. The polling has been peaceful so far,” an election official said.

Nine wards have remained unrepresented since December 2013, while the rest remained vacant since February 2015.

The election commission has set up 695 polling booths.

The results would be declared on May 17.

