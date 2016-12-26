VVIP chopper scam: Ex-Air Chief Tyagi gets bail after 17 days in jail

New Delhi, Dec 26: Agusta Westland chopper scam case accused former air force chief Air Chief Marshal (retired) SP Tyagi has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 2 lakh. Tyagi was in jail for just 17 days. The CBI has asked for more time to oppose his bail. Tyagi has been asked not to influence witnesses.

The CBI counsel earlier on December 23 requested the court not to disclose evidences to anyone saying that if the evidence gathered will be disclose, there would be implication on future investigation.

Two other accused still in jail, their bail hearing is on January 4.

Earlier, the CBI had moved the court seeking a 10-day custody to interrogate Tyagi and the other accused in the case.