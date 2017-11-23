VVIP culture should stop, Says woman passenger Dr Nirali Singh who blasts at Union Minister KJ Alphons over flight delay

New Delhi, November 23: Within seconds after a video went viral where a woman was in an argument with Union Minister K. J. Alphons after her flight was delayed by two hours. The woman said on Wednesday that because of one person others should not be made to suffer and the VVIP culture must be stopped.

According to sources, the woman Dr. Nirali Singh said that I was waiting and crying, so I approached K J Alphons Kannamthanam thinking that a minister can give a solution as he has powers.

I was waiting and crying so I approached the Minister (KJ Alphons), thinking a Minister can do everything: Dr. Nirala, woman who shouted at KJ Alphons at Imphal Airport pic.twitter.com/fxI6IDyNKW — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2017

I wanted a solution so that I could reach for my brother’s funeral. In fact, in everyone’s life, they have their own issues in life but for one person that should not be hampered. This VVIP culture should be stopped.

Sabki apni life hai, sabka apna time hai. Kisi ek liye aisa nahi karna chahye. This (VVIP culture) should be stopped: Dr. Nirala, woman who shouted at KJ Alphons at Imphal Airport pic.twitter.com/uw7O9Nizl2 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2017

Dr. Nirali Singh was supposed to reach Patna to attend her brother’s funeral on Tuesday but missed the connecting flight from Kolkata to Patna. Her Imphal-Kolkata flight got delayed by two hours due to closure of airspace on account of President Ram Nath Kovind’s arrival at the airport.

The Union Minister K J Alphons Kannamthanam denied the allegations on Wednesday that a flight was delayed because of the VVIP movement at the Imphal airport.

WATCH:Angry passenger shouts at Union Minister KJ Alphons at Imphal Airport after flights were delayed due to VVIP arrival schedule #Manipur pic.twitter.com/0EWHjIA30n — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2017

Acording to media reports, K J Alphons Kannamthanam said that there is no controversy at all. I saw that this lady is in distress and I went up to talk to her. She said she has to attend a funeral in Patna. There is a protocol that when the president or the prime minister is landing no flight can take off.

This protocol is only for the prime minister and the president. K J Alphons Kannamthanam further mentioned that it is totally fine with me that she vented her anger on me.

While commenting on the incident, the airport director said that no scheduled flight was diverted or cancelled on Tuesday. But three scheduled flights were delayed by two hours due to the president of India’s flight movement.