Vyapam Scam: People’s College admission committee member sent to jail

Bhopal, Jan 23: Admission Committee member of People’s College of Medical Sciences and Research Vijay Kumar Pandey sent to jail after he had surrendered before Special CBI Court Vyapam Scam.

The Vyapam scam pertains to a series of irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) examinations and has witnessed over 2,000 arrests since 2013.

The CBI, in October 2017, gave a clean chit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, striking down senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s allegations.

The agency, at the same time, also filed a charge-sheet against 490 accused in the case.

Following this, in a hearing that began on 23 November 2017, a special CBI court issued arrest warrants against 592 accused people in connection with the scam, granted bail to 15 accused, and rejected 30 interim bail plea applications.

On last week, CBI has filed a charge-sheet against 95 people in the Vyapam scam case on Tuesday, 16 January. According to an ANI report, this is the third such charge-sheet filed by the CBI in this case in the last four months.

According to a CBI press release, these include 83 candidates, four Vyapam officials, and eight middlemen.