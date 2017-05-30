Waiting Is Over: South-west monsoon to drench Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared that South-West monsoon is set to hit Kerala by today.

While South Kerala has been receiving widespread rains since early today, only a few places have received rains in the northern parts. However, it is likely to improve by tomorrow, IMD Thiruvananthapuram Director S Sudevan told India Live Today.

As per the meteorological department, rain and thundershowers are expected to occur at most places in Kerala in the next 5 days.

While strong winds from a westerly direction with speed of 45-55 kmph are expected off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep Island.

While Mavelikkara (Alappuzha) and Vaikom (Kottayam) each received six cm of rain, Kochi witnessed five cm rainfall. Enamackel and Irinjalakuda (Thrissur) besides Quilandy (Kozhikode) were among the areas which received three cm of rain.

Thiruvananthapuram city, Minicoy, and Peermade (Idukki) each received one cm of rain.

Meanwhile, in Kottayam a huge tree got uprooted and fell on a house, causing injuries to three persons, who have been hospitalized, police said.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), in past 24 hours, rainfall had occurred at most places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands; at many places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh; at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, south interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

However, no significant change in maximum temperatures over the country is likely during next 2-3 days, IMD said.

“Between June 3 to June 5, rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and northeastern states; at a few places over east India and east Madhya Pradesh; at isolated places over rest of the country outside west India,” it said.

(With Agency Inputs)