Waitrose Cafe suspends 17 workers for eating leftovers from customers’ plates before throwing them out

Glasgow, Scotland, July 15: Two thirds of the workforce in a Waitrose cafe have been suspended after they were reportedly caught eating the leftover food from customers’ plates.

Managers at the Milngavie branch of the upmarket store in Glasgow are said to have caught 17 of the 25 staff members eating the half-finished meals before they were thrown out.

As a result, they have all been suspended, while one female member of staff has also reportedly been sacked after her actions were caught on CCTV.

A source told the Daily Record: “There are 25 workers at the cafe and 17 of them were suspended on full pay after this came to light last week.

“One of them, a woman, was then sacked at a disciplinary meeting.

“The others are now terrified they are going to be for the boot as well.”

The workers are alleged to have been helping themselves to cafe food that was left on plates – but the source believes the punishment is “harsh”.

They added: “When a customer has left an unfinished meal they have been eating the remains rather than throwing the food in the bin.

“For example, if someone has ordered a brownie and not been able to finish it, the worker has had a couple of bites of the leftovers on the way back into the kitchen.

“It all seems a bit harsh when you think that the guys have obviously just been hungry and most of the food was going to be thrown out anyway.”

A Waitrose spokeswoman said they were “unable to discuss any personnel issues” confirmed the branch is open as usual.