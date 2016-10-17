‘Wajah Tum Ho’ Trailer : In Bollywood films, skin show is in

Mumbai, Oct 17 : After the trailer of Aditya Chopra’s “Befikre”, where both Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor are shown stripping to their bare essentials and smooching ceaselessly, it is now television stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Sana Khan making a do-or-die attempt to be noticed with their flamboyant fornication in the trailer “Wajah Tum Ho”.

The trailer of the Vishal Pandya directorial brims over with cheap erotica. We can almost smell the sweaty anxiety to get the audience in to watch these semi-newcomers (both Gurmeet and Sana have made a few foiled attempts to conquer the large screen) as they frolic, fornicate and groan in ecstasy.

The kisses are no cheat intimacy. Gurmeet and Sana lock lips with a torrid passion that James Bond would approve of. Then midway through the trailer, Rajniesh Duggall also joins the intimacy binge. We see Sana moaning and writhing on top of Rajniesh as well. So we can safely assume she finds both her heroes appealing enough.

For Gurmeet, Sana and Rajniesh, their frantic attempts to get noticed with the help of heightened erotica could be a case of barking up the right tree at the wrong time. Lowbrow erotica seems to have run out of steam with Sunny Leone.

Her latest film “Beimaan Love” has opened to empty houses.

Says censor chief Pahlaj Nihalani: “We are getting lots of films with nudity and semi-nudity. We even have top heroes declaring that they are comfortable with nudity. But I don’t think Indian audiences are ready for an excess of skin and smooch. Films like ‘Love Games’ and ‘Beimaan Love’ which tried to cash in on erotica fell flat.”

