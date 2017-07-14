Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has unveiled the first look of the epic parks themed on Star Wars franchise

Florida,July14:Star Wars fans are in for a special treat as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has unveiled the first look of the epic parks themed around the superhit franchise.

The model of the project, which is being developed in Disneyland park in Anaheim, California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, was revealed at D23 Expo, the ongoing mega fan event in Anaheim.

“To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

“All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be.”

Chapek will dish out more details about the new Star Wars land during the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Hall D23 Presentation on Saturday.

The model will remain on display at the pavilion throughout the weekend to give visitors a look at what to expect.

In addition, the pavilion will display models, artwork and media that provide a first-ever look at some of the locations, starships, creatures, and droids that guests will encounter when they visit this new planet.

The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger had announced at the D23 Expo 2015 that one of the Star Wars project will give guests the chance to pilot the Millennium Falcon on a customised secret mission, and other will put them right in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

The Star Wars-themed lands, which is be spread across 14 acres each, will open in 2019.

As of now, fans can enjoy special character encounters to favourite attractions like Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, and interactive entertainment like Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple at all Disney parks and resorts around the world.