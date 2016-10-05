Wankhede brawl Case : Shah Rukh Khan gets clean chit by  Mumbai police

Mumbai, Oct 05: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders was given a clean chit by the Mumbai police on Tuesday in connection with a brawl at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai after an IPL match in 2012. .

Following the incident, the Mumbai Cricket Association had imposed a five-year ban on Khan which was lifted last year.

The Mumbai police has filed a report saying that no cognisable offence was made out against Khan after investigation in this case.

Complainant Amit Maru, who claims to be a social worker, had gone before the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) which in 2015 had directed Mumbai Police to register an FIR against the actor after prima facie investigations found out that SRK had used foul language before minors.