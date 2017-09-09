Wanna make your home look more spacious and brighter? Go ahead and apply these ideas

New Delhi, September 9: With the festive season upon us, people across India are all geared to usher in the festivities in grandeur and style. As celebrations and parties begin at home, the first on the to-do-list is redecoration and renovation of home to make it happy and happening.

This varies from exclusive focus on minor details, such as adding decorative pieces or painting the house to the ones who look at the festival season as the perfect opportunity to transform their home for the better.

Another factor that determines the way an individual wishes to style their home lies in the size of the place they have. Those residing in relatively spacious houses can experiment with different elements to beautify their abode both inside and out, while those residing in smaller apartments / houses, which are a standing reality of most of the people, the trick is to make it appear larger with some creative tricks and objects.

Following are some innovative products and ideas by Sunil Gupta, Founder & Director, ExportersIndia.com, that can help you in making your home appear brighter during the festive season:

– Reduce clutter: The first and most important rule of redesigning or redecorating a small home is to reduce clutter as much as possible. You can start by removing unwanted items that have either fulfilled their purpose or have not been utilised within the past couple of years. Getting rid of such unused objects can create more space for essentials, and also make room for multi-utility items. If your budget allows, you can also consider opting for an open floor plan instead of the typical divided sections of a conventional home interior space to make it look more spacious.

– Pick the right colours: The next step is to go for light, yet solid colours to paint the interior walls of your home, as well as light coloured decorative utilities that can reflect more light, and create a brighter ambience. These days, bright coloured curtains / drapes in pastel shades are a rage in the Indian market. You can also go for beige shades in designer curtains to add a regal touch this festive season.

– Choose the right furniture: While redecorating your home for the festive season, make sure you pick the right furniture that can enhance the overall appeal of your home, without taking too much space. Invest in multipurpose, space saving furniture like adjustable dining table sets, bunk beds, wall mounted beds, etc. You can also find innovative dining cum pool tables that serve both functional and recreational purpose.

– Use decorative / antique mirrors: Decorative or antique mirrors are other creative elements you can use to create the illusion of spaciousness in a small apartment. Apart from serving its general purpose, decorative mirrors can also give your apartment a chic and trendy look. Make sure that the design you choose blends well with your home’s overall interior decor. These days, handmade macrame decorative mirrors are quite popular among buyers, and come in modern contemporary design, along with sturdy handles to ensure they last long.

– Decorate walls with shelves: Shelves are, perhaps one of the most useful objects you can invest in to decorate as well as save space in your home. They come in various types, such as wood, steel, fibre glass & plastic, and can be used to decorate walls as well as hold various objects like books, pen stand, antiques etc. You can also choose wooden corner wall shelves for small decorative indoor plants to add some greens as well as save space.

– Invest in wall mounted cabinets: Lastly, you can explore wall mounted cabinets to utilise space in small apartments as they can take care of storage without any kind of space crunch. You can use such cabinets either like a small pantry to store food stuff or other essentials. You can find beautiful cabinets in wood as well as hybrid wood, among other long lasting varieties.

Go ahead and utilise these ideas to make your home look more spacious and bright for the on-going festive season.

