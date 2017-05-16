Wannacry attack: India sighs of relief, ATMs secured, smartphones on alert

London/New Delhi, May 16: The biggest cyber attack in the world has indicated that the spread of Wannacry ransomware has become relatively low. With strong alertness, the security precautions needed to prevent it from spreading began to be used around the world. Concerned that there would be a bigger attack on Monday as it is a working day.

At the same time, the cyber warheads, including Russia and China, continued to thwart the day. 29,000 organisations in China has been affected. According to Kaspersky, a cyber security firm, Russia has been the worst victim. Chinese authorities say the spreading of damage to the program has slowed down.

Railway Minister Ravishankar Prasad said that India has not been affected by the attack and has alerted banks and other institutions as a precautionary measure. The systems associated with the National Information Center (NIC) are safe. Some reports from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have been reported.

It has been announced that in the morning, the computers and antivirus programs will be opened only after the updating the computer and antivirus. Certain arrangements have been made to prevent attachments included in emails coming from unknown and foreign origins. ATMs were run after the security was assured. Because of this, ATM transactions have been suspended for a few hours in the morning.

Although the spread of the first version of the Wannacry program has been blocked, the fear has not gone away completely. In addition to the version of Wannacry 2.0, two newer versions have also been detected.

Wannacry may affect smartphones too

Cyberdome has warned that though the vulnerabilities of the computer virus have been temporarily reduced, the attack could further aggravate. The next step is to warn that computer data could be distorted. Cyberdome warns that there is a possibility of ransomware to affect mobile phones too.

In the Wannacry attack, the computers are completely being disenfranchised. Consequently, the computer user will not be able to receive any data. But Cyberdome warns that there are chances for a more dangerous attack. CyberDome, a wing of technical research has been formed by the Kerala police after foreseeing the Ransomware attack.

Cyber Dorm warnings include: –

Users who use a fake version of Windows need to install the original at the earliest.

Word, Excel and PowerPoint files are more likely to be encrypted. If you use any bank services, your daily deals and account information are likely to be leaked.

The software can be downloaded only from a real Windows website. It should also be updated.

Do not open emails from unknown addresses or origins.

Do not click on unnecessary links.

Need to take care when using pen drives.

Users who use Windows must install patch files from Microsoft to prevent virus attacks. Anti-Ransom Software is also to be installed.

To ensure that you do not lose data, you have to take backup frequently.

Cyberdome also suggests that it would be better to keep information in the cloud or on an external hard disk.

What the affected are doing with Wannacry?

Ignoring the government’s directive and legal consequences, some Indian companies hit by the ransomware virus WannaCry are believed to have gone ahead and paid the ransom to get their systems unlocked, according to a report published by The Economic Times.

The hackers demand $300 in bitcoins to release the affected system and its data, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in business damage to corporations and government utilities. India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had advised to victims of the attack, to not given into the cyber attackers’ threats and pay the ransom.