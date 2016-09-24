Want a Jio sim? Call up this number

New Delhi, September 24: Mobile phone users wanting to buy a Reliance Jio connection are unable to get Jio’s SIM in Reliance Digital Stores or Reliance Digital Express as the demand has over stripped availability of SIMS in stores.

However, there is a sure shot way of getting a Jio’s SIM. Just follow the process given below, reports zeenews.com.

Call up the number 1800-200-200-2 from your phone.