Want a Jio sim? Call up this number
New Delhi, September 24: Mobile phone users wanting to buy a Reliance Jio connection are unable to get Jio’s SIM in Reliance Digital Stores or Reliance Digital Express as the demand has over stripped availability of SIMS in stores.
However, there is a sure shot way of getting a Jio’s SIM. Just follow the process given below, reports zeenews.com.
Call up the number 1800-200-200-2 from your phone.
Wait for a SMS in your phone. The SMS will have a link, clicking on which will take you to the Play Store to download MyJio app.Download, install and open the MyJio app on your phone.
When you will open the app, you will have to click on banner saying ‘Get Jio Sim’.
Click on ‘Agree’ and ‘Get Jio Sim Offer’. After this go to drop down menu to select your location.
Click on ‘Next’ and get ‘Offer Code’ which appears on your screen.
You will need to visit a Reliance Store with the ‘Offer Code’ and your documents like ID proof, a photograph, residence proof, etc. After completion of formalities, you will be given the Jio Sim.