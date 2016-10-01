If you want go to college, should prove you are virgin : Egyptian lawmaker says to women

Jerusalem, Oct 01: Egyptian lawmaker Elhamy Agina is at it again.

After stating that women should undergo female genital mutilation in order to reduce their sexual desires”, he has said that all Egyptian women must undergo compulsory virginity tests prior to being admitted into the countrys universities.

Any girl who enters university, we have to check her medical examination to prove that she is a Miss, Agina told Egypts Youm 7 newspapers, according to a translation in the Egyptian Streets news website. Therefore, each girl must present an official document upon being admitted to university stating shes a Miss.

Aginas use of Miss was widely interpreted by Egyptians on social media as referring to a woman who is a virgin. And they took to Twitter and Facebook to ridicule Agina and call for punitive measures against him.