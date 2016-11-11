Do what you want, I’m not scared, says Justice Katju after Supreme Court slaps contempt notice

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt of court notice to former judge Markandey Katju for criticising judges and not the judgment in the Soumya rape case. The top court said Justice Katju’s remarks on Justice Gogoi was an assault on three judge bench and it was not criticism of judgment in the Soumya case.

After the SC issued contempt notice, a defiant Justice Katju said, “Mr (Justice) Gogoi don’t threaten me. Do what you want. I am not scared.”

This is the first occasion in judicial history when a former Judge of SC faces contempt charge in apex court.

Justice Katju kept saying he is not scared of SC and addressed Justice Gogoi as Mr Gogoi several times and reminded that he was junior to him (Katju) in SC.

When Justice Katju got furious, the bench called for security asking – is there anyone to escort Justice Katju out of court?

The apex court had on October 17 asked Katju to appear and debate his Facebook post criticising the judgment by which the accused had escaped gallows in the Soumya rape case in which he was acquitted of murder charge.

Katju was summoned to appear in person before the court to point out the “fundamental flaws”, as claimed by him.