Want to beat exam stress and anxiety? Here is a handy guide ‘Exam Warriors’ from PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 3: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has donned the role of an educationist by penning a book for students to overcome exam anxiety and stress connected with exams.

The book titled ‘Exam Warriors’ tries to inspire youngsters and according to its publishers Penguin India it is a ‘Non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking’. The publisher took on to Twitter saying that ‘Exam Warriors’ is a handy guide for students in India and across the world.

There is also a promotional video in the Penguin India Tweet

Non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking, Exam Warriors by @narendramodi is a handy guide for students in India and across the world. #CoverReveal #TheCountdownBegins pic.twitter.com/UNCX0uKus2

— Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) January 31, 2018

The 208 page book will be released by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi today.