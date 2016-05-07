Wanted Klopp as Man U manager, not van Gaal:Usain Bolt

London, May 7: Jamaican sprint sensation Usain Bolt said he wanted current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at the helm of his favourite club Manchester United instead of incumbent Louis van Gaal.

United have stumbled through a poor campaign this season, and are currently sit outside the top four in the English Premier league (EPL). Van Gaal has copped a lot of criticism for the team’s below par performances and Bolt is unhappy with the preffered playing style of the experienced Dutch manager.

“It (the season) has been up and down — I wouldnt say I’m happy. I think a lot of players don’t want to come to the team under van Gaal, I think the players don’t want to play for him,” the reigning 100m world record holder said.

“He plays a different style of football which Manchester United doesnt really play. We are more of an attacking team and he likes to pass the ball. I’m not saying he’s not a good coach but, personally, I just think he’s not right for Manchester United,” he added.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have improved a lot since Klopp took charge earlier in the season and will play Sevilla in the Europa League final on May 18 and Bolt believes that the German would have been a huge hit at Old Trafford.

“I actually wanted to see Klopp, the Liverpool coach, because when we had Sir Alex Ferguson we were more of an attacking team and Klopp is an attacking coach, he really plays attacking football,” the multiple Olympic gold medalist was quoted as sayimg by TV2 Norway.

The 29-year-old, who has said in the past that he may consider taking up football after retiring from athletics, reiterated that he would love to play for Manchester United at some point down the line.

“If I got a chance to play for the team, I would love to play for Manchester United, even if it is just one game,” Bolt said.

“It would be great because it is my favourite team. I have supported them for years so if I got a chance to play one or two matches I’d be happy.”